Republicans who stick with Trump are 'teeing themselves up for disaster': WSJ editorial
Donald Trump at CPAC / Gage Skidmore

The conservative Wall Street Journal editorial board this week penned a scathing denunciation of former President Donald Trump's decision to host Holocaust denier Nick Fuentes at his Mar-a-Lago resort, and they warned Republicans that sticking with him would likely lead to another loss in the 2024 election.

In the editorial, the WSJ editors argue that even if Trump really didn't know who Fuentes was when he had him over for dinner last week, he could have at least made clear that he finds Fuentes' overtly racist and anti-Semitic views unacceptable.

Additionally, the editors slam Trump for trying to blame rapper Kanye West, who brought Fuentes along with him to Mar-a-Lago, instead of taking personal responsibility.

"This is also all-too-typical of Mr. Trump’s behavior as President," they argued. "He usually ducked responsibility and never did manage to denounce the Proud Boys, the Oath Keepers, or others who have resorted to divisive racial politics, or even violence as on Jan. 6, 2021."

The editorial concluded with a warning to Republicans who still think backing Trump in the next presidential election would be a wise political move for the GOP.

"Mr. Trump isn’t going to change, and the next two years will inevitably feature many more such damaging episodes," they write. "Republicans who continue to go along for the ride with Mr. Trump are teeing themselves up for disaster in 2024."

