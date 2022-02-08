'Pathetic' Nikki Haley's latest defense of Trump blows up in her face

An attempt by former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley (R) to defend Donald Trump from vice president Mike Pence's criticism landed with a thud on Monday after she complained Republicans should not attack Republicans.
With Pence saying the former president was "wrong" in his attempt to have the former VP overturn the election in a highly-publicized speech on Friday, Haley was quick to run to Trump's defense during an appearance on Fox News.
“Mike Pence is a good man. He’s an honest man. I think he did what he thought was right on that day. But I will always say, I’m not a fan of Republicans going against Republicans,” she told host Bret Baier.
That, in turn, led to a deluge of criticism of Haley who is often mentioned as a possible running mate with Trump should he run for president again in 2024.
According to one Twitter commentator, Haley is "pathetic."
You can see some more responses below:
I'm not a fan of Republicans going after Republicans, says Nikki Haley who *checks notes* worked for Donald Trump and continues to boost him. Lol.https://twitter.com/Acyn/status/1490827933153255431\u00a0\u2026— Mehdi Hasan (@Mehdi Hasan) 1644288100
Nikki Haley is a pathetic coward.https://twitter.com/acyn/status/1490827933153255431\u00a0\u2026— Republicans against Trumpism (@Republicans against Trumpism) 1644277666
But Nikki Haley is a fan of Republicans going after a Republican VP with a noose.https://twitter.com/Acyn/status/1490827933153255431\u00a0\u2026— John Fugelsang (@John Fugelsang) 1644287340
Nikki Haley\u2019s hatred of Democrats burns brighter than her oath of office.https://twitter.com/acyn/status/1490827933153255431\u00a0\u2026— Steward Beckham (@Steward Beckham) 1644286539
Nikki Haley: Duty, honor, country? Nah. Party first.https://twitter.com/Acyn/status/1490827933153255431\u00a0\u2026— Bill Kristol (@Bill Kristol) 1644276953
Nikki Haley once again fishing to be relevant, praying she gets the nod for VP in 2024.\nIt's never going to be you, Nicki.\nNever.https://twitter.com/Acyn/status/1490827933153255431\u00a0\u2026— Steve Marmel \ud83d\udc89 \ud83d\udc89 \ud83d\udc89 (@Steve Marmel \ud83d\udc89 \ud83d\udc89 \ud83d\udc89) 1644283536
Nikki Haley needs to just order some more popcorn and take a seat.— voteblue2020 (@voteblue2020) 1644292476
Nikki Haley has no values, no convictions, no guiding principles whatsoever.— The Cascadian Pragmatist (@The Cascadian Pragmatist) 1644283098
Nikki Haley is not fit for public officehttps://twitter.com/helenkennedy/status/1490830958974717954\u00a0\u2026— Norman Ornstein (@Norman Ornstein) 1644285393
Nikki Haley will never be President #ByeNimratahttps://twitter.com/acyn/status/1490827933153255431\u00a0\u2026— Tara Dublin (@Tara Dublin) 1644292535