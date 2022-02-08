'Pathetic' Nikki Haley's latest defense of Trump blows up in her face
Shutterstock.com

An attempt by former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley (R) to defend Donald Trump from vice president Mike Pence's criticism landed with a thud on Monday after she complained Republicans should not attack Republicans.

With Pence saying the former president was "wrong" in his attempt to have the former VP overturn the election in a highly-publicized speech on Friday, Haley was quick to run to Trump's defense during an appearance on Fox News.

“Mike Pence is a good man. He’s an honest man. I think he did what he thought was right on that day. But I will always say, I’m not a fan of Republicans going against Republicans,” she told host Bret Baier.

That, in turn, led to a deluge of criticism of Haley who is often mentioned as a possible running mate with Trump should he run for president again in 2024.

According to one Twitter commentator, Haley is "pathetic."

You can see some more responses below:




2020 Election SmartNews Video