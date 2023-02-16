'That's a problem': GOP operative baffled by some of Nikki Haley's early moves
Former South Carolina governor and U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, the first major Republican candidate to formally declare a challenge to former President Donald Trump for the 2024 presidential nomination, has created a problem for herself by refusing to directly go after her one-time boss, argued longtime GOP strategist Scott Jennings on CNN Thursday.

Haley's unwillingness to deal with the issue was exemplified by an interview in which she told NBC's Craig Melvin she wouldn't focus on talking about Trump.

"I don't kick sideways, I kick forward," she said. "Joe Biden has not led."

"Get used to that," said anchor Erica Hill. "I have heard 'I don't kick sideways, I kick forward' four times in the last 18 hours. When it comes to this campaign, to the substance, is this campaign ready for primetime if she cannot answer a question on how are you different from your former boss?"

"A great strategic question not just her but these people who worked for Donald Trump, Mike Pence, Mike Pompeo: if Donald Trump was your boss and he's running for president and you're in the race, why would people support you?" said Jennings. "If you can't articulate differences, that's the problem. On foreign policy, her instincts are to separate and have a more robust America engagement than Trump, but even her answer on that, we should give them equipment but not money. How do you get equipment? You have to buy it. These aren't down at the five and dime, you have to pay somebody for them. So even on that she was trying to put a foot in both camps."

"This is a difficult dance to do," said Jennings. "She's behind both DeSantis and Trump. On some level the people way behind, everybody else, you are going to have to come up with something creative and unique that separates yourself and gives people the idea that not only can you be the Republican nominee but you can beat a Democrat."

"She is right about one thing," Jennings added. "We have lost the popular vote in seven of the last eight elections. We need somebody to do that, because winning without winning the popular vote is difficult."

