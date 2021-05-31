'You're a joke': Nikki Haley faces furious backlash for smear of Kamala Harris
Former Ambassador Nikki Haley (screengrab)

Former Donald Trump administration official Nikki Haley was harshly criticized on Sunday night after she complained about a Memorial Day weekend tweet posted by Kamala Harris, calling the vice president "Unprofessional and unfit" to hold the job Americans elected her to fill in the 2020 election.

Haley, the former United Nations ambassador who has her eye on the 2024 GOP presidential nomination, was responding to a tweet that Harris posted two days before Memorial Day telling Americans, "Enjoy the long weekend."

That tweet set off a paroxysm of fake outrage among conservatives -- with Fox News leading the way -- leading Haley to pile on with her smear of Harris which, in turn, opened her up to criticism herself over her slavish devotion to Donald Trump who has professionalism issues of his own.

