'You're a joke': Nikki Haley faces furious backlash for smear of Kamala Harris

Former Donald Trump administration official Nikki Haley was harshly criticized on Sunday night after she complained about a Memorial Day weekend tweet posted by Kamala Harris, calling the vice president "Unprofessional and unfit" to hold the job Americans elected her to fill in the 2020 election.
Haley, the former United Nations ambassador who has her eye on the 2024 GOP presidential nomination, was responding to a tweet that Harris posted two days before Memorial Day telling Americans, "Enjoy the long weekend."
That tweet set off a paroxysm of fake outrage among conservatives -- with Fox News leading the way -- leading Haley to pile on with her smear of Harris which, in turn, opened her up to criticism herself over her slavish devotion to Donald Trump who has professionalism issues of his own.
You can see some responses to Haley below:
@NikkiHaley Odd campaign slogan, but I have to say it fits. https://t.co/lTkdxJp8GR— Kevin M. Kruse (@Kevin M. Kruse) 1622410181.0
@NikkiHaley Then I can’t imagine what you’d say about this. https://t.co/1O1GM0OyQ1— Brian Tyler Cohen (@Brian Tyler Cohen) 1622402272.0
@NikkiHaley Here's your guy, Nikki. You married your politics to this. THIS. https://t.co/n9d2z6YvzO— JRehling (@JRehling) 1622412537.0
@NikkiHaley So, what do you think of the "I'm great! Fallen soldiers would love me! Have a Happy Memorial Day!" twe… https://t.co/a9WN8822Vd— Kurt "Masks Save Lives" Eichenwald (@Kurt "Masks Save Lives" Eichenwald) 1622411382.0
Nikki Haley must be exhausted all the time navigating a path through a future primary she’ll lose because she learn… https://t.co/xCy8iqpKMb— Jason Kander (@Jason Kander) 1622420868.0
Nikki Haley tweeted her complaints about having to work during a holiday weekend when North Korea test launched an… https://t.co/0LpYew4hVm— Shannon Watts (@Shannon Watts) 1622441766.0
Nikki Haley @NikkiHaley - are you responding to a therapist's advice about confession being good for the soul? https://t.co/pZnVGceIoK— Brian J. Karem (@Brian J. Karem) 1622424400.0
Wonder if Nikki Haley remembers when TFG traveled to France to honor war dead, then cancelled his trip to the cemet… https://t.co/SxOre4NQQK— Jennifer Bennon (@Jennifer Bennon) 1622418455.0
Hey @NikkiHaley What's really "Unprofessional and unfit" is you and the GOP claiming to love our soldiers but inste… https://t.co/CyjVOIPK42— Richard N. Ojeda, II (@Richard N. Ojeda, II) 1622429714.0
Weird how Nikki Haley attacked Kamala Harris as unprofessional & unfit after Harris suggested we enjoy the long wee… https://t.co/acI7XJe1nE— anyone_want_chips (@anyone_want_chips) 1622435743.0
In South Carolina, @vp got over 300,000 more votes than @NikkiHaley in her home state. Who’s the professional? https://t.co/y6jLIKUmng— stuart stevens (@stuart stevens) 1622427529.0
Yes Nikki Haley....you are the authority when it comes to unprofessional and unfit. Now sit down and just STFU..... https://t.co/jiCQjt14Q0— Steve (@Steve) 1622457320.0