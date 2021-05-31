Nikki Haley's Memorial Day photo instantly backfires -- after it shows her at the beach and not honoring the troops
Nikki Haley (Women in the World)

Former Trump administration official Nikki Haley over the weekend slammed Vice President Kamala Harris for sending out a tweet that advised Americans to enjoy their long Memorial Day weekends without mentioning the sacrifices of America's military servicemembers.

However, Haley on Monday posted a photo of herself and her son sitting in front of a beach -- with no indication that they were honoring America's fallen soldiers.

"Thankful on this Memorial Day for the blessings of family and spending time with my little one," she wrote.

Haley's followers immediately pounced on her for her criticism of Harris for encouraging people to enjoy their long weekends -- while herself doing the exact same thing.

