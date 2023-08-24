'Biden didn't do this to us': Nikki Haley takes shots at Trump at GOP debate

Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley used her first question at Wednesday's Republican presidential primary debate to lash out at Donald Trump and her fellow Republicans.

Fox News debate moderator Martha MacCallum asked Haley to respond to polls showing her trailing in the primary race.

"I don't care about polls," Haley snapped. "What I care about the fact is that no one is telling the American people the truth. The truth is that Biden didn't do this to us. Our Republicans did this to us, too. When they passed that $2.2 trillion COVID stimulus bill, they left us with 90 million people on Medicaid, 42 million people on food stamps."

Haley went after some of her competitors by name.

"And while they're all saying this, you have Ron DeSantis, you've got Tim Scott, you've got Mike Pence," she said. "They all voted to raise the debt, and Donald Trump added $8 trillion to our debt."

"And so at the end of the day, you look at the 2024 budget, Republicans asked for $7.4 billion in earmarks," she added. "Democrats asked for $2.8 billion. So you tell me, who are the big spenders?"

