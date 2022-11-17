Neo-Nazis menace attendees at Harvard bookfair: report

Harvard University's student newspaper reported a neo-Nazi group threatened people at Quincy House in Harvard Square.

"Members of the group wore apparel bearing the name of the Nationalist Social Club, also known as the 131 Crew, a neo-Nazi group based in New England," The Harvard Crimson reported. "A video posted by NSC-131 Tuesday on the online video-sharing platform Odysee showed members of the group performing an apparent Nazi salute in front of the Democracy Center — a Cambridge meeting house where the Boston Anarchist Bookfair was taking place over the weekend. Members of the group pounded on the doors and windows of the building and lunged at passersby on the street."

Men from the group NSC-131 were seen wearing masks in another video.

“You want to punch a Nazi?” one of the men in NSC-131 appeal said. “Come on, motherf*cker!”

It was reportedly the first instance of NSC-131 activity in Cambridge.

A spokesperson for the Cambridge Police Department said officers were unable to locate the van in which the men left Harvard Square.

The Anti-Defamation League (ADL) says, "NSC-131 members consider themselves soldiers fighting a war against a hostile, Jewish-controlled system that is deliberately plotting the extinction of the white race. Their goal is to form an underground network of white men who are willing to fight against their perceived enemies through localized direct actions."

ADL says the group was started by Chris Hood in 2019.

"Chris Hood, the group’s founder, and leader has been involved with a range of far-right extremist groups since 2019 including associations with the anti-government movement, Proud Boys, and other white supremacist groups such as Patriot Front and The Base," ADL reported. "Hood has a criminal history including two recent arrests during NSC-131 activity. In July 2022, Hood was arrested and charged with affray, or fighting in public, while protesting outside of a Drag Queen Story hour in Jamaica Plains, a neighborhood in Boston. He was also arrested for drinking in public in March 2022 during an NSC-131 demonstration."