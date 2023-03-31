NY Young Republicans Club: 'Trump's soul is totally bonded with our core values and emotions'

The New York Young Republicans Club has issued a bizarre manifesto proclaiming their undying allegience to former President Donald Trump following his indictment for fraudulently orchestrating a $130,000 hush payment to an adult film star in the 2016 presidential election, reported Jonathan Swan of The New York Times.

"Control of our nation's fate has long been prised from our grasp," said the statement. "Let anyone who celebrates this downfall of our republic be forever branded a traitor to our nation. No one who mocks the people's will can claim the title of an American."

"President Trump embodies the American people — our psyche from id to super-ego — as does no other figure; his soul is totally bonded with our core values and emotions, and he is our total and indisputable champion," said the statement. "This tremendous connection threatens the established order."

In fact, Trump was defeated for re-election in 2020 by 7 million votes and he lost the popular vote in 2016 by roughly 2 million votes despite being victorious in the electoral college.

"The fix has always been 'in' against our President, but his motivation and love for the American people drove him to pursue the national excellence that his unique vision perceived lay within our reach," the statement continued. "In doing so, he opened our eyes to reality."

The president of the New York Young Republicans Club, Gavin Mario Wax, has generated repeated controversies.

Last year, during a speech, he called for the GOP to engage in "total war" against liberals, including in "the streets," a call which had many accusing him of promoting another January 6-like insurrection. Facing criticism, he doubled down, telling longtime far-right Trump associate Steve Bannon in an interview that "we want to get dirty."