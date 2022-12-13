Massive fire reported at the New York Police Department’s evidence facility

Some cases in New York are about to get more difficult after a police department evidence facility went up in flames on Tuesday.

The three-alarm fire broke out at about 10:35 a.m. in Brooklyn with 140 firefighters from 33 unites sent to battle the blaze, Patch reported.

"Expect smoke & traffic delays in area," NYC officials tweeted. "People nearby avoid smoke, close windows."

The cause of the fire hasn't been determined and no injuries have been reported as of noon.

The facility is the holding location for vehicles seized for reasons other than small traffic or parking infractions.

The NYPD website explains a "vehicle might be brought to the location following the arrest of the vehicle's operator, or if the vehicle is part of an investigation or has been seized for legal reasons."

Police are also asking for public help and asking for photos or videos that could help them determine the cause.

See some of the videos of the fire below or at the link here.



