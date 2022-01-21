Court memo outlines how Oath Keepers allegedly plotted to terrify lawmakers

On Friday, Rolling Stone reported that federal prosecutors have revealed more details about Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes' alleged insurrection plot in a court filing asking for him to be detained pending trial.

"The filing offers choice new details, including a text Rhodes allegedly sent a co-conspirator on Christmas Day 2020, discussing their plan to intimidate Congress on Trump’s behalf during the proceedings on Jan. 6: 'The only chance we/he has is if we scare the sh*t out of them,' Rhodes wrote, 'and convince them it will be torches and pitchforks time if they don’t do the right thing,'" reported Tim Dickinson. "The new memo offers an overview of the indictment against Rhodes, describing how Rhodes riled up followers to join him in Washington, D.C., for the events of Jan. 6, for which he personally purchased thousands of dollars of firearms that were kept across the river with a 'Quick Reaction Force' in Virginia."

The Oath Keepers are a far-right paramilitary group, consisting primarily of current and former military and law enforcement professionals who have sworn to defy laws and orders conflicting with their extremist view of the Constitution.

READ MORE: 'Annoyed' Ivanka Trump is 'barely mentioned' at Mar-a-Lago as investigators close in

"The memo also quotes Rhodes’ texts to an alleged co-conspirator showing awareness that the government likely had access to their communications, including this message to Edward Vallejo, who allegedly oversaw the Oath Keepers’ stockpile of weapons: 'Ed, keep in mind that is NOT a secure chat, Contains at least one turn-coat snitch,” Rhodes wrote. “Keep that in mind. Please confirm you got this,'" continued the report.

Rhodes and 10 other Oath Keepers, including Vallejo, face charges of seditious conspiracy, the first people involved in the January 6 attack to be prosecuted in this way. Vallejo has already been denied pretrial release in a decision earlier this week, with a judge warning that he "threatened the very fabric of democracy."

You can read more here.