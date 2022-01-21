Feds urge pretrial detention for Oath Keepers leader: He is a 'grave risk to our security'
Stewart Rhodes (YouTube)

On Thursday, CBS News' Scott MacFarlane reported that federal prosecutors are urging a judge to deny pretrial release to Stewart Rhodes, longtime leader of the far-right paramilitary group the Oath Keepers, and order him into pretrial detention, ahead of a hearing on the matter scheduled for Monday.

"A grand jury has found probable cause to charge Rhodes with initiating and leading a conspiracy to forcibly oppose the lawful transfer of power in the United States," said the court filing. "It is difficult to imagine conduct that poses a graver risk to our society."

READ MORE: ‘Daddy, this needs to stop!’ Michael Cohen weighs in on Ivanka Trump’s failed Jan. 6 pleas

The Oath Keepers are a group consisting mainly of current and former law enforcement and military, who swear an "oath" to uphold an extremist view of the Constitution and refuse to follow orders they consider unlawful. They were heavily involved in the planning for the January 6 insurrection, and are a key focus of prosecution for the attack, with Rhodes and 10 others charged with seditious conspiracy.

The recommendation of pretrial detention for Rhodes comes on the same day that another high-level Oath Keepers defendant, Edward Vallejo, was also denied release.

Rhodes' estranged wife, Tasha Adams, has described him as a "complete sociopath" and a "dangerous man" in interviews.

SmartNews