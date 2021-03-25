Lord of the Rings loving lawyer may be Oath Keepers' 'great, shining hope': report
On Wednesday, The Daily Beast profiled an eccentric lawyer who may be the best chance of legal survival for the far-right paramilitary group the Oath Keepers, a brotherhood consisting largely of people from a military or law enforcement background who has been implicated in the Capitol riot in cahoots with the Proud Boys.

"Members of the far-right group's leadership are facing conspiracy charges for their alleged role in the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. Prosecutors are reportedly considering rare sedition charges against those members, and Oath Keepers' fundraising efforts have stalled after companies like Amazon banned the group from their charity programs," reported Kelly Weill. "But they have one great, shining hope: a crowd-funding effort spearheaded by a lawyer who recently tried to dissolve Congress and reinstall Donald Trump using a lawsuit that cited politics from Lord of the Rings, the fantasy trilogy about elves."

"Kellye SoRelle is a failed Texas House candidate and member of the group Lawyers for Trump," said the report. "After Trump's re-election loss, she joined a lawsuit that sought to keep him in office, in part by likening the ex-president to a king from the Lord of the Rings' fictional kingdom of Gondor."

According to the report, SoRelle is now crowd-funding the Oath Keepers' legal defense on the Christian fundraising site GiveSendGo, asking prospective donors to "Help Fight Deep State lawfare on Patriots." "Although it uses pictures of the Oath Keepers and references 'OK's, the page does not name the group," noted the report.

Trump's cause has attracted a number of controversial attorneys, some of whom are now in legal trouble themselves — like "Kraken" attorney Sidney Powell, who is now fighting off a billion-dollar lawsuit from an election equipment company, and Lin Wood, who faces possible suspension of his law license and a voter fraud investigation in Georgia.

