18th alleged Oath Keeper arrested as Feds crack down on 'stack formation' insurrectionists: report

On Friday, The Washington Post reported that another member of the Oath Keepers so far has been arrested for his involvement in the Capitol riot — and turned in his body armor and firearms.

"David Moerschel, 43, of Punta Gorda, Fla., was charged by criminal complaint Thursday with three counts, including conspiracy and obstructing Congress. Moerschel joined some defendants who prosecutors allege staged in advance at an Arlington hotel, where they say weapons were stored for a 'Quick Reaction Force' site," reported Spencer Hsu. "His arrest makes him at least the 18th alleged Oath Keeper in a group whose members prosecutors have accused of plotting and communicating in advance to breach the Capitol and disrupt Congress that day."

Moershel is accused of being part of the "stack formation" of insurrectionists who appeared to be operating as a paramilitary squad.

Moerschel is one of numerous cases triggered by the Oath Keepers, a far-right paramilitary group who reportedly were hoping Trump would use their storming of the Capitol to trigger martial law and remain in power. A number of their members have been arrested for conspiracy.

One Oath Keeper reportedly received immunity in exchange for his cooperation.



