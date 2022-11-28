Whistleblowers accuse Oxford school officials of lying about shooting that killed four

Two school board members came forward to accuse school officials of lying about a Michigan mass shooting that left four students dead and seven others injured.

The whistleblowers say that Oxford school officials have let the public believe they did everything they could have to prevent Ethan Crumbley, then 15 years old, from killing his classmates, but former board president Tom Donnelly and treasurer Korey Bailey spoke out after recently resigning in frustration with the district's handling of the investigation, reported the Detroit Free Press.

"This has gone on long enough," Bailey said in a statement. "I couldn’t take the Oxford stonewalling and lack of accountability any more. They never thought a school shooting would happen here and they failed to take action to prevent it.”

The pair met privately with victims' families Sunday, nearly a year after the Nov. 30 massacre, and revealed what they believe could have prevented the fatal shootings, according to an attorney they have retained.

“I’m tired of being kicked in the teeth by people who just want to know the truth,” Donnelly said. “If Oxford Strong means anything, it has to be more than just enduring the pain. It has to include being able to handle the truth.”

The day before the shooting, Crumbley was caught researching bullets on his phone in class, and the day of the shooting he had drawn a picture on his math homework of a gun, bloods and the warning, "The thoughts won't stop. Help me."

Administrators called the teen's parents to school, but they insisted he be allowed back in class, which he was, and his backpack was not searched.

He came out of a bathroom two hours later and started shooting a gun his parents had bought him as an early Christmas present.