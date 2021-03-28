Parkland mom blasts Lauren Boebert for her 'ridiculous' defense of guns

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) whined this weekend that she's under attack from the left because of her overwhelming support of dangerous guns used by soldiers in war and not for traditional things like hunting or protection. After the mass shooting in Colorado this week, Boebert replaced her video streaming background with the flag of the state, covering up her arsenal.

She was also attacked for trying to turn the mass shooting into being about her.

Linda Beigel Schulman lost her son, a teacher, in the mass shooting at a Parkland, Florida high school. Speaking to MSNBC on Sunday, she talked about her shock that in most states, it's easier to buy a gun than it is to vote. She explained that up until now, each state had its own gun laws and they're simply not working because people can circumvent any protections by going to different states with lax gun regulations.

"Too many in the Congress are worried about being reelected instead of doing the job that they were elected for," Ms. Beigel Schulman said. "They're so worried about whether they're going to keep their jobs instead of worrying about keeping everyone safe, including their constituents."

In past elections, the power of the NRA has been enough to help fund campaigns enough to make a difference in an election. With the organization filing for bankruptcy and embroiled in financial scandal and turmoil, it appears that the power of the gun lobby is waning and public opinion has shifted against them.

Ms. Beigel Schulman explained that generally, what has happened is there will be some kind of mass shooting and the conversation lasts a few days before ultimately nothing is done. What is different this time, however, is that Democrats hold the House and the White House, with a tie in the Senate. All gun safety groups would have to do is buy one Republican senator to replace Sen. Joe Manchin (R-WV), who refuses to regulate guns in any capacity.

But when it came to Boebert, Beigel Schulman said that she and others like Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) claim that the problem is people with mental illness or that the laws on the books should be enforced.

"Well, if the case is mental illness, why are you, and I say 'you' to both of those people, why are you allowing those with mental illness to obtain, or own or possess guns?" she asked.

See the full interview in the video below:



