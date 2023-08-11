'It gets complicated': Ex-Trump lawyer explains difficulties of 'clients like this'

It's extremely difficult and challenging for an attorney to defend a loose-cannon client like Donald Trump, said the former president's previous lawyer Tim Parlatore on CNN Thursday evening.

This comes amid signs that John Lauro, the new lawyer brought in to defend Trump in the 2020 election case, already has differences with his new client on legal strategy.

"His lawyers would rather that he not speak as much as he does," said New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman on the segment. "John Lauro, one of his lawyers who is handling the J6 case — and he was brought on in the last couple of months, but John Lauro gave a podcast interview where he was very clear that he does not agree with some of what the former president is saying on social media, among them, the former president was insisting we're going to file a motion asking for a recusal [of District Judge Tanya Chutkan]. And Lauro made clear, no, we have not made a decision on that at all. He also repeatedly talked about how you can't control some clients. This is not something any of them want. So they all work around it. And we've seen that over and over. But Trump is going to find out or not whether this is a problem for him. That's going to be up to judges."

"It does occur to me, I did have a guy who worked as Donald Trump's lawyer," said anchor John Berman, turning to Parlatore. "We should ask him about what Maggie just said there. Mr. Parlatore, what do you think about what Maggie just said there and how the lawyers view Trump's outbursts?"

"Without talking about him specifically, representing a client like this is very complicated, especially when they also have a comms team and a campaign and a whole bunch of people that want to put out public statements," said Parlatore. "It is something that is preferable for me to have just me, the client, and I tell the client, shut up, I'll do all the speaking for you. But when they're running for president and a former president, it gets complicated."

"Complicated. A loaded word," said Berman.

