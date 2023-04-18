Republican shredded for promoting neo-Nazi website: 'Not even trying to hide' his hate
Gage Skidmore.

Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ), widely known for a history of controversy, spurred outrage after he promoted an article from a neo-Nazi website that praised him as "a man of valor" for taking on the "Jewish warmongers" who are leading the State Department, Antony Blinken and Victoria Nuland — though he was careful to remove the word "Jewish" when broadcasting out the headline of the article.

Writing for The Arizona Republic on Tuesday, columnist E.J. Montini harshly criticized Gosar for his history of associating with extremists.

"The website praising Gosar also has praised Adolf Hitler, calling him a 'great man' and calling the Holocaust a hoax," wrote Montini. "The fact that Gosar has no problem using his official House newsletter to legitimize such an atrocity tells you all you need to know about how comfortable he is with his bigotry. And how comfortable the Republican voters in his district are with his bigotry."

Gosar, Montini noted, was stripped of his committee assignments in the last Congress for tweeting an anime-style video of himself assassinating Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) with a sword — but Republicans reinstated him after winning back the House.

"It didn’t matter that Gosar was among those who tried to disenfranchise Arizona voters by voiding the state’s electoral college votes. It didn’t matter that Gosar has expressed his support for the insurrectionists who stormed the U.S. Capitol, an event that led to at least four deaths and injured 150 or so," wrote Montini. "It didn’t matter that Gosar has previously has supported and defended the fascist antisemite Nick Fuentes. It didn’t matter that Gosar’s own siblings believe he should be kicked out of Congress."

Through all of this, wrote Montini, Gosar is "not even trying – much – to hide what he is" — raising painful questions, in his view, about the moral character of the voters who keep sending him back to Congress.

