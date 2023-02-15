Watch: Chaos erupts at racist Buffalo killer's sentencing as man lunges after him

Payton Gendron, who murdered ten Black people at a Buffalo supermarket last year in a targeted racist attack, had to be rushed out of the courtroom on Wednesday after a man lunged after him in anger.

During a sentencing hearing, a woman who was a relative of one of Gendron's victims shamed him for his racist shooting rampage that took the lives of ten people and wounded several more.

"You don't come to our city and decide you don't like black people!" the woman told him angrily. "You don't know a thing about black people! We're human!"

Shortly after this, an unidentified man who was standing beside her grew angry and charged toward Gendron.

IN OTHER NEWS: Pot-smoking Capitol rioter takes shots at FBI even as he begs judge for leniency

Police in the room restrained the man, while two other officers escorted Gendron out of the courtroom until the situation could be calmed down.

CNN reporter Omar Jimenz, after watching the footage from the courtroom, speculated that the man was also the relative of the victim, although he could not provide a definitive identification of him.

The 19-year-old Gendron pleaded guilty last year for carrying out his racist massacre and on Wednesday he was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Watch the video below or at this link.

