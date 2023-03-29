Pence testimony brings special counsel’s case against Trump to the 1-yard line: Legal expert
Photo: lev radin/Shutterstock)

Former Vice President Mike Pence’s potential testimony in the special counsel investigation over alleged interference in the 2020 election figures to be a game-changer, a former federal prosecutor said Wednesday.

Pence on Tuesday was ordered by a federal judge to testify before a grand jury in the Justice Department’s investigation into former President Donald Trump’s attempts to overturn the election results. The investigation is being led by special counsel Jack Smith.

The former vice president hasn’t decided whether to appeal Tuesday’s ruling but indicated on Wednesday that he would follow the law.

“We'll obey the law,” Pence told reporters Wednesday.

“Right now, we're evaluating what the proper course is moving forward."

Appearing on MSNBC’s Deadline White House with Nicolle Wallace, former Deputy Assistant Attorney General Harry Littman said Pence’s potential testimony over one-on-one conversations with the former president fills in an important gap with “overwhelming evidence” of Trump attempting to interfere with the certification of the election.

“What don't we know, what hasn't the grand jury heard so far, the one-on-one conversations where Trump in vulgar and vitriolic terms just totally eviscerates Pence, says he made a mistake, says all kinds of things, and that is overwhelming evidence of wanting him not to attempt to unconstitutionally gum up the works for the proceeding itself January 6,” Littman said.

“That almost in and of itself, brings him … to the one yard line on the January 6 stuff.”

Watch video below or at this link.


Mike Pence testimony on chats with Trump brings Jack Smith’s case to the 1-yard line: Legal expert www.youtube.com

