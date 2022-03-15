WATCH: 'People's Convoy' trucker punches DC driver's window in argument — then mocks their South Asian accent

On Monday, The Daily Beast's Zachary Petrizzo posted a Twitter video of an altercation that apparently happened on Interstate 395 on a bridge over the Potomac River into Washington, D.C. earlier in the day, as the anti-vaccine, anti-government "People's Convoy" of truckers massed on the freeway.

In the incident, a trucker who had gotten out of his vehicle could be seen shouting at a person in the car ahead of him. The exchange ended with him punching the window and storming back to his truck.

"All right, so, had a lovely conversation with a f**king idiot," the trucker could be heard saying at the end of the video. Asked by a compatriot what it had been about, he said, "It was just some f**king idiot just, oh-da-da-da-da-da-what-did-I-do?" in a mocking imitation of a South Asian accent.

The convoy -- which is supposedly there to protest COVID-19 restrictions but doesn't appear to have any fixed list of demands against the government and is just a gathering of several right-wingers with various cultural grievances -- has been camping out in D.C. for a week, and relying on outside donations that may not actually be going toward the effort. Some participants have been complaining that locals are reacting angrily to their presence.

Watch below: