Rebel Republicans' 'dangerous' demands could rob House majority of 'strength and power': GOP's Pete Sessions
Former Rep. Pete Sessions (R-TX) (Photo: Wikipedia Commons by David R. Tribble)

One of embattled Speaker of the House candidate Kevin McCarthy's biggest supporters is openly criticizing his fellow Republicans' current strategy by calling their actions of treating the House of Representatives like the Senate, "dangerous."

Rep. Pete Sessions (R-TX) issued a stiff warning to the 20 House Republicans holding up the confirmation of McCarthy as Speaker of the House.

In an interview with FOX News, Sessions said in his opinion the delay is not just for show, and valuable topics have been discussed in the background, but today's positioning could have long-term effects.

"Whether it would simply leave our majority without the strength and power that would be necessary to move and be comfortable moving legislation rather than treating this like it would be the Senate where leaders would have to check with every person every day where their word could change every day," Session continued in the FOX interview. "And that is a dangerous way for us to go."

Sessions has served over 20 years in Congress, and his criticism of his Republican Congress peers also can be pointed to their lack of experience and purposeful ignoring of the long-term impact of their decision to stalemate the Speaker of the House process.

Sessions said the targets of the Republican Freedom Caucus have gone beyond McCarthy, and he said the House Rules Committee is an additional target.

"It is another [way] to take away the power of a majority," Sessions said.

