Watch: Marjorie Taylor Greene calls out fellow Republicans for being unreasonable
Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene speaking with attendees at the 2021 AmericaFest. (Gage Skidmore/Flickr)

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), who rose to infamy by promoting conspiracy theories about school shootings being faked and about the Rothschild family funding space lasers, accused some of her fellow Republicans of being unreasonable on Thursday.

In an interview with CNN's Manu Raju, Greene took aim at fellow MAGA Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) for refusing to support Republican leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) no matter how many concessions he offered her.

"I’m not sure how Lauren Boebert, on one hand, can demand so much out of Kevin McCarthy, but then demand nothing out of someone else and be willing to vote for them to be Speaker," Greene argued. "That’s not serious, I don’t think that’s leadership and I really see it as more obstruction than progress."

Greene also said that American voters were "sick and tired of drama" from the anti-McCarthy Republicans, who have now nominated multiple different non-McCarthy candidates over the past three days.

Although Greene in the past has had a reputation as the ultimate anti-establishment candidate, she agreed to back McCarthy on the grounds that more moderate Republican members would eventually join up with Democrats to back a consensus candidate if McCarthy's bid for the Speakership is blocked.

