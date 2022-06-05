Everyone in the Trump White House thought Peter Navarro was 'a pain in the butt': Ex-press secretary

Speaking to CNN on Sunday, former press secretary and first lady chief of staff Stephanie Grisham gave inside information about Peter Navarro, who was indicted last week.

According to Grisham, no one liked him in Donald Trump's administration. She explained that the indictment made her a little "happy."

"Look, Peter was -- he was always running, writing outside the lines at the White House. he was a pain in the butt for pretty much everybody in our administration. I always bent over backward to try to make him happy. It was the easiest thing to do."

She also speculated that she didn't think it would lead Navarro to flip and that he would likely prefer to become some kind of martyr similar to how Steve Bannon now markets himself.

"It's so important we show people your actions have consequences. I, myself, have been, having to deal with consequences and I think that's very fair," she said. "So, I think that anybody in that administration needs to deal with the consequences of their actions, and needs to be punished."

Navarro was indicted on two counts of contempt of Congress for refusing to comply with congressional subpoenas. The federal grand jury passed down the indictments, which could also be much more severe than others held in contempt. Navarro told Ari Melber that he'd only get a year in prison, but it's actually two years, explained the host.

