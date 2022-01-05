Morning Joe hosts compare Peter Navarro to 'Scooby-Doo' villain
Panelists on MSNBC's "Morning Joe" compared former White House adviser Peter Navarro to a cartoon villain.

Donald Trump's former trade adviser appeared Tuesday on their network colleague Ari Melber's show, where he described a wide-ranging plan to overturn the 2020 election -- which shocked co-host Mika Brzezinski.

"Whoa!" she said.

Host Joe Scarborough compared Navarro to a fake doctor character in the 2001 film "The Royal Tennenbaums," but co-host Willie Geist likened him to something a little more lowbrow.

"You go to 'Royal Tennebaums,' I'll go to 'Scooby-Doo,'" Geist said. "You know how at the end of every episode, they pull off the mask of the bad guy, he says, 'I would have gotten away with it if it weren't for those meddling kids.' Well, the meddling kids, he says, Peter Navarro, are those who attacked the Capitol. He said, 'We would have pulled this off and gotten away with it if the people who caused all the trouble,' as he calls it, 'at the Capitol hadn't done what they did, we could have done this quietly and pulled it off.'"

"He also blames not just the rioters and the people who attacked the Capitol, but the former vice president of the United States, saying that Mike Pence was the quarterback in this play they were calling, the 'Green Bay sweep.' The quarterback failed to do his job, according to Peter Navarro and Steve Bannon. Extraordinary to have somebody write it in a book and go on TV, interview after interview, and just say out loud and describe in very specific terms how he tried, and they tried, to overturn a presidential election in America."


