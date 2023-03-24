Philly parents arrested after cops find child in dog cage: report
Police car lights (Shutterstock)

Two parents in Philadelphia have been arrested after police found their child zip-tied in a dog cage, reported NBC News on Friday.

"Philadelphia Police Department officers responded to the house on Glenview Street around 12:52 p.m. for a report of screaming. They found two partially clothed children, ages 3 and 5, crying and wandering around the back of the residence, according to a news release," reported Mirna Alsharif. "Inside the home, officers discovered a third child locked in a dog cage secured with a zip tie, police said in the release. The child, who was found naked, is a 6-year-old boy, NBC Philadelphia reported, citing police."

Michelle Campbell, 30, and Paul Weber, 31, the parents, have been charged with endangering the welfare of a child and reckless endangerment. All three children have been taken to the hospital, and their conditions have not been released.

"It was not clear Friday how long the child had been in the cage or if authorities had been called to the home in the past," said the report. "The Philadelphia Department of Human Services would not say if the suspects had a history of calls or complaints against them."

Child endangerment stories have made national headlines in the past.

Last year, Hocking County, Ohio sheriff's deputies executing a search warrant found a 3-year-old locked in a cage and a 2-year-old walking around with a meth pipe. A few years before that, an Indiana dentist was found to have kept his 14-year-old daughter in a cage and molested her, and said simply "the Lord is good" when authorities demanded to know why.

