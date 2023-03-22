Trump reeling after Murdoch media makes 'coordinated effort' to ridicule him: Morning Joe panel
MSNBC's Joe Scarborough said Donald Trump can't be happy about seeing Ron DeSantis, Piers Morgan and Fox News gang up on him.

The Florida governor teased a likely 2024 presidential run in an upbeat interview with Fox Nation's Morgan, who has long been friendly with Trump, and DeSantis took the opportunities presented to him to bash Trump's character and record.

"Trump would rather be perp-walked a thousand times than have Fox News, Piers Morgan and Ron DeSantis laughing at him," Scarborough said. "Look at that, it's a nice little warm family get-together. Fox, the [New York] Post giving Ron DeSantis whatever he wants and DeSantis laughing at Trump, and then at the end, call me whatever you want just as long as you call me a winner."

Co-host Willie Geist agreed, saying Trump was especially vulnerable to mockery.

"As you suggest, this is a coordinated effort -- the front page of the New York Post this morning, 'Ron hit Don,' with a picture of Piers Morgan and Gov. DeSantis there.," Geist said. "You're right, that is exactly the tone that gets under the skin of Donald Trump the most, which is being laughed at, and that is the posture that Ron DeSantis seems to have figured out now for the last few days at least, which is, 'I don't have time for this, I don't have time to social media fight with the former president, I'm down here winning by 30 points getting things done for the people of Florida.' His posture is, 'I don't have time for that guy, I don't even know what the nickname is -- I'm down here doing my job.'"

