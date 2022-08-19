Deputy resigns after video shows him threatening pregnant woman at gunpoint
Police officer with a gun (Shutterstock)

A deputy with the Bradford County Sheriff’s Office has resigned after body camera footage showed him pointing a gun at a pregnant Black woman and then threatening to shoot her if she moved.

Local news station WOKV reports that Bradford County Deputy Jacob Desue originally pulled over Ebony Washington for a speeding violation after he found her driving 75 miles per hour in a 55-mile-per-hour zone.

Upon seeing Desue pursuing her, Washington put on her hazard lights and slowed her speed, but did not pull over for another few minutes.

When she did pull over and get out of the car, Desue immediately drew his gun on her and started yelling at her.

READ MORE: Trump regrets endorsing ‘awful’ Dr. Oz: ‘One of the most flawed candidates the Republicans have nominated’

"You make any movement that will be the last mistake you ever make, do not move!" he yelled at her. "Do not move!"

He then instructed her to get out of her vehicle while telling her, "I've got my gun on you."

After she got out of the car, Washington tried to explain to Desue that she wanted to be in a well-lit area before stopping her car, but he only responded with more belligerence.

"I don’t care about the why, shut up," he shouted at her.

Bradford County Sheriff’s Office Colonel and Chief Deputy Brad Smith explained to WOKV that this was not the first time Desue had been a problem for the department.

“The last time we had an issue with him, we entered what’s called a ‘last chance’ agreement and he basically tenders his resignation," Smith said. "And if there’s any more issues within a year, the sheriff can choose to accept that resignation and that’s what happened here. His verbal abuse was intolerable and we weren’t going to allow that at the Bradford County Sheriff’s Office.”

Watch video below or at this link.

Florida deputy resigns following video showing him pull gun, handcuff mother during traffic stop www.youtube.com

SmartNews Video