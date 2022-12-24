'Professional troll' Marjorie Taylor Greene buried for latest attempt 'to be taken seriously'

Speaking with MSNBC's Alex Witt on Christmas Eve, former GOP campaign adviser Tara Setmayer ridiculed Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) for coming to Rep. Kevin McCarthy's defense as she tried to become a moderating force among House Republicans.

With the controversial Taylor Greene waging a social media war with far-right Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) , Setmayer pointed out that the normally disruptive Georgia Republican now wants people to think she's a "serious" person.

According to the MSNBC guest, she is and will always be a "professional troll."

"All of that all of a sudden, Marjorie Taylor Greene has decided she wants to be a serious person?' Setmayer smirked before adding a definitive, "She is not a serious person."

"She hasn't been and we need to, especially in the media, those of us who platforms, need to continue to remind people who this despicable woman is. Stop acting as if she is some normalized political player here."

RELATED: Far-right turning on 'faker' Marjorie Taylor Greene with hope she will 'burn in hell' for betrayal

"Now what she is doing is a pretty normal play in politics, right?" she continued. "She's maneuvering to gain power but we cannot forget how disgusting she is and what she stands for, and why she is not on any committee assignments now."

"She really hasn't had anything else better to than be a professional troll on the taxpayer's dime text based on the last two years because he was kicked off her committees because of all of her QAnon and antisemitic Jewish space laser nonsense," she added.

Watch below: