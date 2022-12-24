Far-right turning on 'faker' Marjorie Taylor Greene with hope she will 'burn in hell' for betrayal

According to a report from The Daily Beast's Zachary Petrizzo, Rep, Marjorie Taylor Greene's husband isn't the only one divorcing her as some of her biggest supporters are viciously turning on her for what they believe are her lies and betrayals.

While the controversial Georgia Republican has been engaging in a very public war with equally-controversial Rep. Lauren Boebert in an exchange of tweets, far-right influencers are piling on Taylor Greene -- angry with her over her backing of Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) to be the new House speaker among other issues they have with her.

With Petrizzo noting that Taylor Greene has been conducting her social media war with Boebert (who mocked her in a speech at a TPUSA event where she brought up "Russian space lasers, Jewish space lasers, and all of this") while on vacation in Costa Rica, at home she is facing a growing revolt.

"Why fellow extremists are upset? That’s three-fold—and it involves Greene’s vocal support for Rep. Kevin McCarthy to be the next Speaker of the House, her public spat with onetime friend Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO), and the finalization of her divorce," wrote Petrizzo before adding, "White nationalist leader-turned-Kanye West informal campaign associate Nicholas Fuentes additionally turned on Greene earlier this month after she denounced him in late November, despite speaking at Fuente’s annual AFPAC conference months earlier in March. Fuentes–who now refers to Greene as 'Large Marge'—has since encouraged his white nationalist 'groyper' followers to heckle Greene at her campaign events."

"Stop the Steal" organizer Ali Alexander raged in a Telegram post, "MTG wants to protect McCarthy from being removed if he is elected Speaker. There is something so odd about what is going on between McCarthy and MTG. I’ve only ever once before seen anything like it. It may be time for me to intervene.”

Far-right radio host Stew Peters has also jumped on the anti-MTG bandwagon, mocking her for her recent obsession with "butt plugs and dildoes" being sold at Target stores -- and then he got even more personal by mentioning her alleged years-ago extramarital affairs and calling her a "two-bit wh*re.”

"Marjorie is NOT America First, but regrettably a faker and a liar who raised millions claiming she would impeach Biden, and now backs a man for Speaker who refuses to impeach Biden,” he told his listeners on Friday before labeling her a "threat to national security” and claiming she will “burn in hell” one day.

