'You can't eat the food here': Newly-sentenced Proud Boy leader rants about prison conditions
During a Skype call-in to Alex Jones, one of the leaders of the Proud Boys who was the recipient of a 17-year sentence is already complaining about the food and holding out hope that 4-time-indicted Donald Trump might one day pardon him.

According to a report from Newsweek, Joe Biggs, who sobbed in court on Thursday when he was sentenced to almost two decades in prison for seditious conspiracy, complained about being sent to jail, telling Jones, "They want to send a message to Americans that if you go to these events, if you are part of a political group, they're going to throw you in prison for a long time. They want you scared."

Continuing in that vein he added, "They don't want you to go out and vote, they want people scared before it's time to vote and that's why all this heat's happening right now. You know, this is ridiculous. We went there that day with no plan, with nothing. We were there like every other American but it's because we're a political group."

Biggs also complained about the conditions in jail -- specifically what he is being fed.

"The food (in prison) is horrible. You can't eat the food here. It is not edible in any kind of way," he stated.

Asked if he sees a possible Trump pardon in his future, he replied, "Oh, I know he'll pardon. I believe that with all my heart."

