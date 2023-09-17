Pro-Trump protesters top 100 as 30-car caravan rolls into New York City: 'Free the Proud Boys!'

Pro-Donald Trump protesters arrived in New York on Sunday in a 30-car caravan ahead of a week of legal battles for the former president.

Trump has had a difficult time being able to bring together large groups of supporters in New York. For his first arrest at the court, Trump called on MAGA to take to the streets and speak out against the tyranny of his arrest.

The group of protesters was so small that even Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), who had come up to New York City for the event, left quickly jumping into a blacked-out SUV. Estimations counted fewer than 30 protesters.

On Sunday, however, MAGA drove in support for Trump. They faced off against counter-protesters in the streets outside of Trump Tower, as Freedom News TV's "Oliya Scootercaster" showed on social media.

"Free the Proud Boys! They did nothing wrong!" chanted one man while holding his cell phone camera.

With flags waving attached to their pick-up trucks and honking cars, another man shouted, "Proud Boys forever! The real men who stand up for American women and children!"

One man flew a pride flag reading "Gays for Trump." On Fifth Avenue, he shouted at one woman, "Eat Our Farts!"

Attorney General Letitia James’ lawsuit against Trump and the Trump Organization will move forward on Sept. 22 with oral arguments.

It comes amid a last-minute "Hail Mary" from Trump, suing Judge Arthur Engoron.

As the Associated Press reported, "Among the issues raised by Trump’s lawyers were Engoron’s terse refusal to grant their recent request for a three-week trial delay, which he ruled as 'completely without merit,' and lingering uncertainty about the trial’s scope because he has yet to comply with a June appeals court’s order that he determine which claims in the fraud lawsuit are barred by the statute of limitations."

The lawsuit essentially scores Trump some of the delay he sought, possibly even longer depending on the speed of the Appeals Court.

James' lawsuit charges Trump with defrauding banks, state and local governments and insurers by dramatically inflating his wealth to score loans and other perks. He is accused of falsifying financial documents that increased his net worth, in some cases, to $3.6 billion.



The lawsuit asks for $250 million in fines, but the amount could ultimately be more.

See the videos of the Trump supporters below: