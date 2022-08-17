Canadian mayor profanely taunts QAnon 'imbeciles' who tried to perform citizens arrests on her police
A group of QAnon believers over the weekend tried to conduct citizens arrests of police officers in the city of Peterborough, Ontario -- and then promptly got thrown into the slammer themselves.

As Vice News reports, the QAnon faithful were in the city at the behest of Romana Didulo, the so-called "QAnon Queen" who earlier this year declared herself to be the "Leader of the World" during an event at a campground parking lot.

Didulo instructed her supporters to arrest the Peterborough officers for enforcing COVID-19 pandemic restrictions such as mask requirements.

As Vice News recounts, Didulo's plan resulted in one follower being "charged with two counts of assaulting police" another follower being slapped with "charges of mischief and resisting arrest" and a third being "arrested and charged with a myriad of charges, including assaulting a peace officer with a weapon."

Peterborough Mayor Diane Therrien took to Twitter on Tuesday to profanely mock the QAnon believers who thought they could get away with arresting her city's police officers.

"People have been asking me to comment on the events of the past weekend," she wrote. "I hate giving airtime/spotlight to these imbeciles. Here is my comment: f*ck off, you f*ckwads."


