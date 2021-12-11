QAnon is on the path to become a violent 'doomsday cult' that will not go away: former member

In a piece for Politico, a high-profile former member of the QAnon conspiracy cult claimed it will not be going away soon and may, in fact, be growing at an unprecedented rate despite the fact that many of the predictions by its leaders have failed to come true.

According to Jitarth Jadeja -- who famously went on CNN to apologize to host Anderson Cooper for claiming the popular host "ate babies" -- stated he stopped believing in QAnon back in 2019 but hasn't entirely escaped its pull.

With the help of Politico's Anastasiia Carrier, Jadeja claimed-- based on his experiences with QAnon -- he is not surprised that members of the cult took part in the Jan. 6th insurrection at the U.S. Capitol and that he fears members may become even more violent.

"These days, QAnon isn’t getting the headlines it was after Jan. 6. I guess most of the world doesn’t pay attention to QAnon anymore unless its followers do something especially bizarre, like the recent gathering in Dallas where hundreds met in hopes of seeing John F. Kennedy Jr. alive. But from where I stand I don’t see QAnon fading away — I see it getting stronger," he confessed. "When I found QAnon, I didn’t just flirt with it — I fell deep. I internalized the idea that the world was run by the Cabal, a Satan-worshiping child-molesting group of liberal politicians, Hollywood moguls, billionaires and other influential elites. I believed that Donald Trump was leading the fight against the Cabal and that there was a plan in place to defeat them."

After explaining his falling-out and the shame he felt having once been a part in pushing outlandish conspiracies, Jadeja issued a dark warning about the direction QAnon and its adherents are now heading towards.

"I believe QAnon has a lot in common with doomsday cults and in the past, doomsday cults turned violent. I was not surprised when the FBI said that 'digital soldiers' could turn to violence, nor was I surprised by the storming of the Capitol on Jan. 6. I think it’s inevitable that more real-world violence will occur in future. Eventually, Anons will get tired of waiting for the Storm. Then, they will take the bringing of the martial law into their own hands," he wrote.

"I don’t see a natural end point to this conspiracy now," he warned. "It has survived Q’s disappearance and Trump’s 2020 loss, which, according to the theory, was never supposed to happen. The movement is changing, though. QAnon has always been a blanket conspiracy that allowed people to bring what conspiratorial beliefs they wanted into it. Now, without Trump in the White House and Q trying to directs its flow, this inclusiveness has become more pronounced. What is left is a more decentralized movement, with an ever growing range of beliefs, united by a shared culture of distrust toward institutions and a do-it-yourself approach to conspiracy theories."

