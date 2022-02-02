Daughter swears she got her mom off QAnon by getting her addicted to Wordle instead
A woman purporting to be a daughter of a QAnon mom confessed on a Reddit thread that she was able to get her mother out of the "cult."

The Independent reported the thread, which explained that her mother was too busy to play Wordle because she was glued to conspiracy videos and chatting on Telegram. But that has all changed.

"Now she spends as much as 2 to 3 hours per day playing bootleg Wordle on another site that lets you play as much as you like. I’m not even joking," said Jo on Reddit.

"Plus, she has to discuss Wordle issues with me multiple times per day, which has made her more social and less isolated. She’s always texting me to brag on a score or express frustration. Sometimes she asks me to help her when she’s stuck. Anyway… Wordle™️: share it with the QAnon cult member in your life," she continued.

This is the first time families have desperately tried to get their lost family members back from the conspiracy group. One family was forced to put their matriarch into a mental health facility attempting to deprogram her. The woman abandoned her family one day after hearing that John F. Kennedy Jr. would resurface in Dallas, Texas and join President Donald Trump's 2024 ticket.

A Delaware woman went from natural remedies to QAnon. She took flocked to Dallas for JFK, Jr even after her brother, with high-level security clearance, told her QAnon was completely false.

The woman who got her mother on Wordle said that the game version is a knock-off so there are as many puzzles as she wants to distract her.

The report said that others have found other games like Stardew Valley, Diggy's Adventure, and 2048 also help.

