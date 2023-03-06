Woman's viral racist rant at pizzeria massively backfires

A woman who was caught on camera in a racist rant against a local pizzeria has ended up helping the very business she sought to disparage.

In a video that went viral recently, 55-year-old Rita Bellew was shown berating an employee at Amy's Pizzeria in Hatboro, Pennsylvania for playing a Spanish-language television station at the establishment.

"You want to have Spanish on your TV?" Bellew asked the worker.

"What's wrong with that?" the worker replied.

"What's wrong with that is you're not an American, dude," she shot back.

Bellew has since been charged with ethnic intimidation and harassment, and now Amy's owner Omar Quiñonez tells Delco Today that his business has been flooded with support from both local residents and even people living abroad.

“A lot of people, they drive an hour, two hours just to come over here and buy a slice of pizza or say Hi,” Quiñonez explained to Delco today. “That’s a really good thing.”

In addition to new customers, Quiñonez said he's also received supportive phone calls from overseas, including from "Germany, England, Poland, and Spain, and South America."