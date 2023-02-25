'You're not American': Woman's ugly racist attack shocks PA pizzeria employee

In a widely-shared video taken at a Pennsylvania pizzeria, a white woman harassed a cashier because a television in the restaurant was tuned to a Spanish-language channel.

In the clip, filmed at Amy’s Pizzeria and Italian restaurant in the Philadelphia suburb of Hatboro, according to the New York Post, the woman can be seen demanding her money back from the perplexed employee who occasionally glances back at his fellow employees for support.

Constantly digging into her purse, she ranted at him, saying, “What’s wrong with that is you’re not American, dude. I will look you the f*ck up and get you the f*ck out of our town. F*ck you. Give me my money back. I’m not giving my money to some illegal immigrant.”

As he protests that she has no idea about his background, she continued, "You got Spanish on your TV. That’s a ‘f*ck you’ to Americans, dude. My father was a World War Two veteran, okay? His friends and family -- so you could sit here right now and make money. And you're going to do this kind of sh*t?”

Seeing she is being filmed, she continued to rant, giving the employees the finger before digging into her purse once again to pull out her own phone.

Late in the video, a fellow employee calls her a racist to which she replies that the employee is a racist, before complaining, "They’re filming me because I am white.”

Watch below or at the link: