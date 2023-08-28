Revealed: Prosecutor fired by DeSantis was on the verge of cracking down on crooked cops

A Florida prosecutor who was one of two fired by Gov. Ron DeSantis as part of his war on "wokeness" is questioning the timing of her dismissal while revealing that she was poised to bring charges against a bevy of crooked cops.

In an interview with the Daily Beast's Jose Pagliery, Orlando-based State Attorney Monique Worrell suggested that DeSantis -- who is running a faltering campaign to be the 2024 Republican Party's presidential nominee -- may have been giving a local sheriff an assist by removing her from her post.

Worrell notes she was looking into a cover-up conspiracy among law officers who were faking documents to disguise accusations of abusive behavior.

Speaking with the Beast, she explained, "They thought that I was overly critical of law enforcement and didn't do anything against ‘real criminals.' Apparently there’s a difference between citizens who commit crimes and cops who commit crimes.”

Worrell reportedly noted that there are approximately 20 law enforcement agencies that were balking at her investigation and DeSantis rode to their rescue.

"And they were all working against me, because I was prosecuting their cops, the ones who used to do things and get away with them,” she accused.

Pagliery wrote, "of all his stunning power grabs, perhaps the most shocking was the vengeful way DeSantis removed two progressive prosecutors in Central Florida. In August of last year, he fired Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren, citing the prosecutor’s stated refusal to jail women for having an abortion that violated Florida’s increasingly stringent and conservative laws."

According to Worrell, it appears DeSantis has been targeting her for months.

"Worrell said she’s less than two weeks away from making the final decision of whether or not to sue the state over the way it handled her ousting. But she’s already developing a plan to run for re-election next year—potentially facing her replacement as an incumbent," Pagliery wrote.

