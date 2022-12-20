GOP's John Cornyn shreds Republican Kevin McCarthy after his threat against Senate legislation

WASHINGTON — GOP leaders sent a letter to the Republicans in the Senate on Monday threatening to kill every bill that comes to the House from a Republican that supports the omnibus spending bill that will keep the government funded through Sept. 2023. House Republicans had threatened to shut down the government ahead of the holidays.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Senate Whip John Cornyn (R-TX) said that their problem is that the GOP is in the minority. Even in the House, the GOP is so split that they'll likely struggle to bring conservatives together with the far right.

When Raw Story asked Cornyn about the threats from House members, he said that he didn't quite understand what they were trying to do.

"Well, I wonder what they're gonna do, uh, legislatively," he said. "They can't do anything by themselves. And they're in the — they have a thin majority. They're having a hard time even gettin' a majority for the Speaker."

IN OTHER NEWS: Tesla investor questions Elon Musk's mental stability in brutal op-ed

When asked about Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) specifically, Cornyn quipped, "Good luck getting elected Speaker."

Republicans have listed a slate of hearings that they intend to make as their legislative priority. Despite campaigning on inflation and crime, they haven't clarified what bills they intend to pass that will help with those issues. The omnibus spending bill has a significant amount of money for law enforcement.

When asked about the new McCarthy threat, Sen. John Thune (R-SD) simply laughed.

"Next year will come soon enough ad Republicans in the House and Senate will have to figure out how to work together," he told reporters.





With additional reporting by Matt Laslo