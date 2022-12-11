Kevin McCarthy labeled a 'punk' after he lets Matt Gaetz humiliate him following caucus meeting

During an appearance on MSNBC's "The Sunday Show," former Republican National Committee head Michael Steele couldn't contain his laughter at how Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL ) treated current House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) who is battling to become the House speaker after the midterm election handed the chamber over to the GOP.

The object of his amusement was Gaetz taking to Twitter after a recent GOP House caucus meeting and posting an unflattering picture of the presumptive Speaker and labeling him "Cavin' McCarthy."

According to Steele, McCarthy was being treated like a "punk" as he tried to assert himself as a leader in the party.

Speaking with host Jonathan Capehart, Steele laughed and said, "Everybody knows a punk when they see one. That's -- I'm sorry -- that's the tweet after the meeting?"

As the MSNBC panel dissolved into laughter, Steele continued, "No, you ain't got nothing, you hold nothing. You've got nothing, right?"

RELATED: 'Love it': Former RNC head applauds plan by Democrats to fire back at GOP investigations



Continuing in that vein, he added, "Can I punk you in your face enough? Can I look at you and just go 'Man -- nah, I aint' going to deal with it, caving Kevin.' It's, it's the groveling. What type of leader do you think he's going to be if that's in your caucus? A member of your caucus thinks that about you?"

Watch below or at the link: