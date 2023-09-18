Boebert and her now-estranged husband went on February trip bankrolled by conservative values group

The Conservative Partnership Institute says on its website that it exists to help conservatives uphold principles and values that have made America the greatest nation in history” and stay strong in the face of “cultural Marxism”.

“It’s not easy to stick to your principles when you come to Washington,” the website says.

But as the world now knows, it wasn’t easy for Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) to stick to her stated conservative principles when she attended a recent performance in Denver of “Beetlejuice.” Boebert is accused of vaping despite a pregnant woman asking her to stop; singing; taking photos; and, as security video showed, mutually groping a man who is not her estranged husband, Jayson Boebert.

Boebert’s episode in Denver, for which the combative congresswoman has apologized, represents a significant departure from her appearance at a CPI event earlier this year in Orlando, Fla.

Federal gift travel documents reviewed by Raw Story indicate that Boebert traveled with Jayson Boebert to CPI’s Conservative Members Retreat and Winter Leadership Conference from Feb. 9 to Feb. 12.

A schedule showed that the congresswoman spoke on a panel titled “Communicating with Constituents, the Media, and the Public.”

A description of the talk states: “Communications experts share practices for effectively communicating with your constituents, the media, and others, including lessons that can be learned from previous conservative policy victories.”

CPI paid $3,025 for the Boeberts to attend, covering their travel, lodging and meals. Other conservative lawmakers, including Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH), Paul Gosar (R-AZ) and Scott Perry (R-PA), also appeared on the invite list.

In a video called “CPI Staff Testimonial” about how people are vetted by the organization, a man says, “I want to know, what are your views on trade, what are your views on life, on marriage ...”

Boebert blamed her behavior earlier this month on her divorce proceedings and "animated personality".

Neither CPI nor Boebert responded to Raw Story’s requests for comment.

“Whether you’re a member of Congress, a congressional staffer, or an activist working with a conservative policy organization, you will not be rewarded for being a patriot,” CPI says on its website. “Odds are, you’ll be isolated, ostracized, and made to feel alone.”

Boebert might qualify as an example of the last sentence. But it wasn’t for being a patriot.

Even some Republicans have now distanced themselves from Boebert, who is facing a significant Democratic challenge for her seat in 2024.

Boebert filed for divorce from her husband in May. The couple remains married, with Insider reporting that a divorce could be finalized next month.



