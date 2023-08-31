'Not subtle': CNN panel shreds Rudy Giuliani's racist attacks on defamed Georgia election workers

Former President Donald Trump's close ally Rudy Giuliani's attacks on Georgia poll workers Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss were not just defamatory, argued a CNN panel on Thursday — they were deeply racist, as Giuliani used completely unprompted language comparing the pair of Black women to drug dealers while claiming they were stuffing ballots.

This comes as a federal judge determined this week that Giuliani lost the defamation suit brought by Freeman and Moss by default, after failing to provide information sought by subpoenas in the case, which puts him on the hook for damages as well as attorneys' fees for the plaintiffs.

"Ms. Freeman and Ms. Moss are not just victims in this case, but they're really heroes," said former federal prosecutor Elie Honig. "They didn't ask for this. It's one thing if Rudy Giuliani or Donald Trump goes after someone who puts themselves in the public eye, someone who runs for office, someone who goes on TV like us, that's fine. Because they were private citizens. To be accused of being outright criminals is outrageous, and now Rudy is facing consequences."

POLL: Should Trump be allowed to run for office?

"Let's not tip-toe around this," said anchor Phil Mattingly. "The racially-loaded terminology—"

"Drug dealers," said Honig.

"It's not subtle," said Mattingly. "And it's not like they can act like — like everyone knows what you are trying to say. You are talking to every campaign all the time right now. I think it's interesting in terms of where the Trump campaign is, the legal apparatus now ... Giuliani is involved in so many pieces, and they can cross-cut with testimony, with stipulations."

"Yeah, and I think that's the big takeaway I have with the Giuliani situation is that, what he says in one case, when you're involved in multiple cases, I mean — it's not Giuliani involved in multiple cases, Trump has four, five depending on which ones we're counting — but when you say one thing in one case, it could end up affecting your other cases," said Semafor reporter Shelby Talcott. "And so these defendants who are involved in multiple cases have to be very careful about what they say, how they defend themselves, the evidence they produce, because, as we're seeing, it could come back to affect them down the line in, you know, unrelated cases that are only, you know, conceptionally related."

Watch the video below or at the link here.