Watch: Speaker at rally featuring Eric Trump delivers wild rant about 'angel of death' killing Democrats and Supreme Court's chief justice
During an event for the right-wing “ReAwaken America Tour" in Manheim, Pennsylvania, a speaker warned the audience that Bible prophecy about the end of the world is right around the corner.

Bo Polny, a financial analyst who bases his advice on biblical principles, spoke to the audience about fluctuating stock prices for precious metals and then gave them an ominous warning.

"We are heading into the Third Seal -- we are about to witness the Third Seal of Revelations, the financial rebalancing," Polny said.

"The Angel of Death is coming to visit these people, these people are going down," he continued. "These people that control the word think that they are pharaohs -- the present-day pharaohs you shall never see again."

Behind Polny, an image showed the purported victims of the "Angel of Death," which included President Joe Biden and several other Democratic politicians, along with Supreme Court chief justice John Roberts.

Later in his speech, Polny declared, "When the lights come on, worldwide celebrations are coming. We are gonna see the return this year -- 45 comes back! Not by his will, but by God's will!"

Polny remarks were first noted by HuffPost reporter Christopher MathiasChristopher Mathias, who is attending the event.


ReAwaken America was launched by former White House security adviser and 2020 election denier Michael Flynn and Oklahoma entrepreneur Clay Clark a few months after the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. As WHTM points out, attendees and organizers of the event still think the 2020 election was stolen.

"According to a poster published by organizers, those invited include Eric Trump, former Trump National Security Advisor Michael Flynn, MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, and former Trump advisor Roger Stone," the news outlet reported.

"Former Pennsylvania U.S. Senate candidate Kathy Barnette shared in a campaign email that she will also be attending the event that shows dozens of invited speakers."

Watch video below or at this link.

