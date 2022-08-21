Trump should be 'convicted and serve the longest sentence' for insurrection: daughter of Capitol rioter
Guy Reffitt at the U.S Capitol on January 6, 2021. (Court documents)

One family is livid at former President Donald Trump after the patriarch was convicted of obstruction, entering with a firearm, obstructing officers and transporting a firearm in furtherance of civil disorder for the Jan. 6 attack and was sentenced to seven years in prison.

"For Peyton Reffitt, 18, what began as debates around the dinner table ended with her family falling apart and her father receiving the longest jail sentence yet for his involvement in the Trump-inspired Capitol riot," Business Insider reported. "Peyton said her family's disintegration started as angry shouting matches between father and children and was completed when her brother, Jackson Reffitt, then 18 years old, turned his father in to the FBI."

Her brother testified against their dad at trial.

"We are an example of how the modern American family is becoming more fragile as the political climate rises," Peyton told Insider. "There is not enough protecting American families from the effect of propaganda and misinformation."

She argued Trump should receive a longer sentence than her father.

"The former President Trump is not entirely responsible for my father's actions that day on January 6. However, in my opinion, I believe he used orchestrated language that uses subliminal projection, leading up to and the day of, that in a real way bypasses his supporters' rational thought and appeals to their deeper emotions," she said. "I think it would only be just for former President Trump to be convicted and serve the longest sentence about the events that occurred on January 6, 2021."

Earlier this month, her brother voiced a similar sentiment in a CNN interview with Brianna Keilar.

"My dad was used as a puppet, and thousands of families have been," he continued. "Whether you agree with that, it's a fact at this point. It is disgusting to see that someone with practically money and social power can just get away with manipulating thousands of people just for whatever reason and have no outcome."

