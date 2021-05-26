Marjorie Taylor Green (Erin Scott/Pool/AFP)
A censure resolution will be filed against Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) for her repeated comparisons of mask orders to the Holocaust.

The Georgia Republican has tweeted out the comparison multiple times over the past few days, and she's been condemned as anti-Semitic by numerous lawmakers and others, and now Rep. Brad Schneider (D-IL) is drafting a censure resolution.

"There should be no room for such unapologetic hate and antisemitism in our politics or our government," Schneider said.