Watch: MAGA Republican blames diversity initiatives for Norfolk train crashes

Rep. Mike Collins (R-GA) on Wednesday fingered a new culprit in the multiple derailments involving Norfolk Southern trains: Diversity, Equity and Inclusion initiatives.
In a speech on the floor of the House of Representatives, the Georgia Republican speculated that DEI initiatives had distracted Norfolk Southern from implementing basic safety protocols on their trains.
"After seeing another Norfolk Southern train derailed this weekend, I was reminded of the fact that the company wrote to shareholders stating it is focused on DEI," he claimed. "This administration's focus on DEI is forcing private companies to rethink their goals and one has to wonder, was Norfolk Southern's DEI policies directing resources away from the important things like greasing wheel bearings? This insanity must stop!"
In fact, there is no evidence to suggest that any DEI initiatives have prevented Norfolk from taking safety precautions.
Collins is a freshman congressman who gained notoriety two years back with a campaign ad that featured him using a sniper rifle to shoot a pile of papers that were supposedly the policies of then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA).
"I'm a conservative, pro-life, pro-gun, pro-Trump, God-fearing truck driver, and I'm not afraid to say I was pro-Trump from day one," Collins said in the ad.