Report Trump says will exonerate him mocked by his former lawyer: ‘Good chance’ it becomes ‘evidence against him’

Former Trump White House attorney Ty Cobb is mocking a report Donald Trump says will exonerate him and prove his claims the 2020 presidential election in Georgia was "rigged." Trump is facing 13 felony charges in Fulton County, Georgia related to his alleged efforts to overturn the results of that state's election in what District Attorney Fani Willis charges was a "conspiracy," "racketeering," and a "criminal enterprise."

Cobb is a former federal prosecutor turned white collar criminal lawyer who has defended clients in corruption and money laundering cases. He was brought in to support the Trump White House's efforts to respond to the Mueller investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election and any possible links between the Trump campaign and Russia.

On Tuesday, Trump claimed he will hold a “major” news conference on Monday, during which he will present a “Large, Complex, Detailed but Irrefutable REPORT on the Presidential Election Fraud which took place in Georgia.”

“Based on the results of this CONCLUSIVE Report, all charges should be dropped against me & others,” Trump added on his Truth Social website. “There will be a complete EXONERATION! They never went after those that Rigged the Election. They only went after those that fought to find the RIGGERS!”

Cobb Tuesday night told CNN that report might become evidence against the ex-president.

"This is all Trump PR," Cobb told CNN's Erin Burnett. "This is generating chaos. I mean frankly there's a good chance that whatever document he produces ends up as evidence against him."

"It could even could even end up, you know, as the basis for an obstruction count solely for the purpose of contaminating the jury pool."

Calling it a "very effective indictment," Cobb noted that "the absence of evidence of fraud" in the 2020 election "is patently obvious."

But he also warned that Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis' case against Trump may take longer to get to trial.

"Fani Willis made it clear she wants to move fast once you get going within six months," Burnett said, asking: "Is there any chance first of all that Fani Willis goes before Jack Smith?"

"No," Cobb answered. "There's no chance in my view that Fani Willis goes within two years."

"And if it takes her, you know, two years, I mean, heaven forbid the Trump wins the presidency, then there will be a fight to the Supreme Court over whether she can proceed against the sitting president during his term. That's an issue that's never been resolved. The federal prosecutors are not allowed to indict or prosecute the president during his term. But as to state court prosecutors, that issue has never been resolved and could could delay things quite some time."

Watch a portion of Cobb's remarks below or at this link.