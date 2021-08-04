GOP attorney general group takes big financial hit over ties to Capitol riot as corporate donors flee: report

On Tuesday, Axios reported that the Republican Attorneys General Association, the national group dedicated to electing Republicans to lead state law enforcement agencies around the country, has taken a massive hit to its donations after its ties to Capitol rioters were exposed.

"Large companies that gave in the past — such as Amazon, Walmart, Visa, Capital One, Johnson & Johnson and CocaCola — didn't donate to RAGA in the first six months of this year," reported Lachlan Markay. "Another prior donor, Facebook, said it paused its political giving program altogether."

All told, said the report, the group raised $6.7 million in the first half of 2021 — a decline of almost $2 million from the same period two years ago. Moreover, "nearly half that sum came from a single donation on the final day of the second quarter from the Concord Fund. The group, previously known as the Judicial Crisis Network, has provided large cash infusions for RAGA in the past, but not like this. Its contributions comprised 15% of its Q2 2019 haul — and 47% last quarter."

A report immediately after the attack revealed that RAGA's fundraising arm, the Rule of Law Defense Fund, paid for a robocall urging Trump supporters to go to the Capitol earlier in the day, saying, "At 1 p.m., we will march to the Capitol building and call on Congress to stop the steal. We are hoping patriots like you will join us to continue to fight to protect the integrity of our elections."

Dozens of large corporations pledged to stop donating to groups and politicians involved in the attempt to overturn the 2020 presidential election in the aftermath of the attack. However, some have already resumed those donations.