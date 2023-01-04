Nicolle Wallace attacks House GOP holdouts: 'They’re not rebels — they’re coup plotters, insurrectionists, anarchists'
MSNBC anchor Nicolle Wallace (screengrab)

Many of the Republican commentators on MSNBC have been talking about the 20 Republicans that are against Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) becoming the Speaker of the House by calling them "rebels." But host Nicolle Wallace refused to allow that word to be the one used for many of the far right.

"Let's be a little more blunt than that," Wallace began. "They're not rebels. I'm not going to use that word. They're coup plotters, 19 House Republicans were in the Roosevelt Room, which is four steps away from the Oval Office helping Donald Trump plan overturn the results of the 2016 election, which sent all of them back! Their names were on all the ballots there were trying to destroy and denigrate and smear, and call into question."

She went on to cite some of the worst offenders in the group like Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL), who is under criminal investigation for child sex trafficking. Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO), she said, likes to put weapons of war into the hands of children.

"I don't have the full list up but at least a handful of them are under federal criminal scrutiny for their role on Jan. 6th," Wallace continued. "So, they're not rebels, they're coup plotters. They're insurrectionists, and they're anarchists. So, I worry that they're being described as rebels who have a few good policy ideas in terms of governance and if is their will to knock out Kevin McCarthy. I have been covering Kevin McCarthy's lack of that body part called a spine for years. I have no affinity for Kevin McCarthy, but Kevin McCarthy didn't just tolerate Marjorie Taylor Greene and Paul Gosar. He refused to purge them."

Tim Miller agreed that he too found the word "rebels" to "rub me the wrong way too." But it is all a problem of McCarthy's own making. He could have shut down the GOP members after the Jan. 6 attack and he could have helped keep the anti-Trump incumbents in the House. Instead, he's added members that can't stand him.

See the discussion below or at the video here.

They're anarchists www.youtube.com

SmartNews