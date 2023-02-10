GOP majority's 'awful and appalling' start torched in brutal Washington Post column
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 04: U.S. Rep.-elect George Santos (R-NY) (L) stands with to Rep.-elect Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) in the House Chamber during the second day of elections for Speaker of the House at the U.S. Capitol Building on January 04, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Republicans really covered themselves in glory in their most public week back in the House majority, according to one columnist.

President Joe Biden used their rude heckling to force them into a pledge to protect Social Security and Medicare during his State of the Union address, and both of their public hearings highlighting Hunter Biden's alleged misdeeds and supposed federal targeting of conservatives flopped, wrote Washington Post columnist Eugene Robinson.

"Already, it is safe to say that the brand-new House Republican majority is off to an awful, abysmal, amateurish and appalling start," Robinson wrote. "And those are just the applicable adjectives that begin with the letter A."

Robinson admits he never agreed with Republican policies, back when they actually offered them, but he said the party has turned into a conspiracy-mongering extremist caucus that's unable to share governing responsibilities.

"I’ve always believed that progressive ideas are sharper, and progressive policies more effective, when they are challenged by thoughtful conservative ideas and policies," he wrote. "Right now, we have one center-left political party — the Democrats — and one flaming hot mess of ego, resentment and paranoia. It’s going to be a long two years."

