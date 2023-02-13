Congress isn't getting anything done — and that's no accident: report

Congress hasn't gotten anything done so far in this turn, and that's exactly how conservatives like it.

The House and Senate haven't passed any new laws, and Republicans hope to stall for the last two years of President Joe Biden's term, reported Politico.

“I actually appreciate this go-slow approach,” said Sen. Cynthia Lummis (R-WY), adding that the country needs a “breather” after the past two years. “It’s time to slow down.”

The GOP-led House has rammed through dozens of bills with almost no chance of coming to the Senate floor, but Republicans hope to divide Democrats on the pieces of doomed legislation they're passing.

“We’re crashing through," said Rep. Richard Hudson (R-NC), head of the House GOP campaign arm. "We’ve passed a lot of our priorities. We split the Democrats on many of these votes. What matters is: Are we going to be able to get our spending bills done, and I’m hopeful that we’ll see some activity over there on their side.”

The Senate is moving at a slower pace than normal after majority leader Chuck Schumer decided to start the year on a three-week recess, but he said the Democrats' 51-49 majority would allow them to skip past some Republican stalling tactics.

“Republicans want to slow-walk because they can’t stand that the Democrats are in the majority,” said Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-OH), the Senate Banking Committee chair. “It’s always a slow start. But this has been worse.”